Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TSE MFI traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.59. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$17.04 and a 12-month high of C$30.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFI shares. CIBC increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

