Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $90.30.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.