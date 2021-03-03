Morgan Stanley Boosts TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $87.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,742,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TTEC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in TTEC by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.