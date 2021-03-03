Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 112.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

