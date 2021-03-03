Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.51. 455,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 405,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $928.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

