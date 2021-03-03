BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock remained flat at $$14.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.18.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
