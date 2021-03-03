Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Issues Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 10,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,421. The company has a market cap of $88.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 37,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000 in the last 90 days. 5.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

