Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $42.00 at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $615,371.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,486.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

