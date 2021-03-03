Morgan Stanley Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $17.25

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after buying an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

