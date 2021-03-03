Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of CATB stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 10,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

