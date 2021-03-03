Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OBCI opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

In other Ocean Bio-Chem news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.