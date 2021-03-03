Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Cut by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

