American Money Management LLC Has $536,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American Money Management LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $22,398,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.26. 11,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,751. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $341.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.54.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

