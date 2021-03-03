Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 74,406 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,406 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Packaging Co. of America worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after buying an additional 108,550 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after buying an additional 136,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after buying an additional 107,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,812. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

