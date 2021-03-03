Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 220,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.