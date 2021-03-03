Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.07. 22,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,834. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

