Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 11,067 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 525.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

