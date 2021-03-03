Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,377 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,954 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 211,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,849. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

