Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,025. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $94.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

