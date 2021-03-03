Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $408,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,292 shares of company stock worth $35,880,672. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

