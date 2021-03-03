Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 470,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. 40,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,247. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $69.79.

