Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. 317,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,160,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.