AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 76.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 833.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

