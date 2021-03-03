Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Update

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the January 28th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $281,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVA opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -214.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

