Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,030. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

