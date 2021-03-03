The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Raised to GBX 2,470 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s previous close.

WEIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,307.86 ($17.09).

Shares of WEIR stock traded down GBX 68.50 ($0.89) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,880 ($24.56). 647,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,669. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,972.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,675.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

