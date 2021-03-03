Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $158.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources traded as high as $153.21 and last traded at $152.75, with a volume of 11356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.75.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

