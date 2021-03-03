Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.06, but opened at $41.57. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 40,276 shares traded.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

