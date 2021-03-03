Short Interest in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Rises By 590.9%

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 590.9% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 13,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,249. IKONICS has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.92.

In other IKONICS news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total value of $141,038,120.34. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

