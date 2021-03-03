BP (LON:BP) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 361.18 ($4.72).

LON BP traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 296.60 ($3.88). The company had a trading volume of 38,000,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a market cap of £60.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.62.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.63).

BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

