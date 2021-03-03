NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 155 at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.67 ($2.11).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON NWG traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 190.85 ($2.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,267,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440,503. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.50 ($2.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.70.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.