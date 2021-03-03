Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,110.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 577,809 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $25,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,456,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after buying an additional 441,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

