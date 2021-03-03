FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Zai Lab Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zai Lab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZLAB. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.87. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

