Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.10 per share for the year.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XENE. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

XENE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,232. The firm has a market cap of $702.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.