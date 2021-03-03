Materialise (MTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

MTLS traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 18,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,159. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

