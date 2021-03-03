Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,302,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $46,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $8,069,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 69,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of F opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of -313.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.