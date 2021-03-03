Truist Securiti Comments on Athenex, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Athenex in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATNX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laidlaw lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,665. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $475.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

