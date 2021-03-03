VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

VEREIT stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. 4,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,203. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.