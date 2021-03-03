Rossmore Private Capital Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,820,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

