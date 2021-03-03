Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases Shares of 1,355 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $181.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

