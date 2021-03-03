Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,620 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $66,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.