Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average of $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.