STA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 149,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $418.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

