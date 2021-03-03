Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 22,774 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,774 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.