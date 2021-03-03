Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Trane Technologies worth $47,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

