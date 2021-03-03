Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,181 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.30% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,235,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $418.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

