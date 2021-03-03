Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 32,800 Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTOCU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000.

OTCMKTS FTOCU opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

