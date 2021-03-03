People s United Financial Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 139.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

