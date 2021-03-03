Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,729. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

