Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.88. 12,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,948. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

